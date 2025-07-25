HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

