HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 122,824 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $3,975,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 86,903 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DAL opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

