IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IDEX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 15,071.4% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Shares of IEX opened at $184.20 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

