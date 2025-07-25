Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGOGet Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of WGO opened at C$0.39 on Friday. White Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

