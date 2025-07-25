Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.
White Gold Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of WGO opened at C$0.39 on Friday. White Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
