Insider Selling: Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $2,996,813.52 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.01. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

