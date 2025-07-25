Insider Selling: U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,138,082.10 in Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 555,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $1,138,082.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,586 shares in the company, valued at $277,951.30. This trade represents a 80.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joshua Lane Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 1,091,478 shares of U.S. Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $2,204,785.56.

On Friday, June 20th, Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 57,966 shares of U.S. Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $104,338.80.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.22 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 111.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Energy Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USEG shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

