International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE IFF opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.33 per share, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

