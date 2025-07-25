International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,119,000 after acquiring an additional 340,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Paper by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of IP opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

