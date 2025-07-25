Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 14th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67.

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total transaction of $333,428.81.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total transaction of $328,506.97.

On Monday, May 19th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $324,805.25.

On Thursday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $1,724,226.40.

NASDAQ META opened at $714.80 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $691.04 and a 200 day moving average of $640.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

