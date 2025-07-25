Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,339,470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,650,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

