Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 4,273,237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

