Jitendra Mohan Sells 76,258 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 76,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $8,595,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,421 shares in the company, valued at $53,589,455.12. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, July 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $4,586,938.75.

On Thursday, July 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $7,597,068.11.

On Thursday, July 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,155,953.72.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jitendra Mohan sold 6,982 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $698,269.82.

On Friday, June 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 52,743 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $5,319,658.98.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $10,069,455.40.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $8,281,525.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00.

Shares of ALAB opened at $121.68 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Barclays raised their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

