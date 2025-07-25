JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

