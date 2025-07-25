JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CCK opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Crown by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crown by 1,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Crown by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 52,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.