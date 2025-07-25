JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $427,562,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

