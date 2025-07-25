Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

