Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.01. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2089 dividend. This is an increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

