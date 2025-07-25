Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,672,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GSK by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after buying an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,914,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in GSK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,920,000 after buying an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in GSK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,174,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.