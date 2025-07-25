Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $283.47 and last traded at $268.83, with a volume of 778639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.51.

The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Labcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

