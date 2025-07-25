Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

