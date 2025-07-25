Mather Group LLC. Acquires 11,794 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.