Matthew Madrigal Sells 20,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.