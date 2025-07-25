Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $514.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.