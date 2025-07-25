Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Down 1.9%

MRNA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

