NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00.

NetApp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NTAP opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in NetApp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.86.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

