New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,400 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

