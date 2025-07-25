Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $698,850.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,492.77. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

