Niraj Shah Sells 60,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $425,834.73.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $381,461.08.

Wayfair Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $342,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

