NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

