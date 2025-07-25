NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Libra Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

