NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

