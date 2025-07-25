O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 2062503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

