Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.