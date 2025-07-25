PFG Advisors Increases Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Talen Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $339.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $350.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $366.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.