PFG Advisors Purchases 206 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Wall Street Zen downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.45.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.