PFG Advisors Purchases 2,098 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

