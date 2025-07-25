PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

