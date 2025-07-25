PFG Advisors Sells 1,743 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.