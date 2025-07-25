Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 268.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.