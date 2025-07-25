Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3%

PINS stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $42,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,940. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400,528 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,893. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

