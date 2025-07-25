Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,528 shares of company stock worth $47,728,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

