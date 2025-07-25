Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.