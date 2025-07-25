Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 23rd

Get alerts:

Quanta Services, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute energy derived from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to businesses driving the transition away from fossil fuels toward cleaner alternatives. Their performance is often influenced by technological advances, government incentives and global demand for sustainable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,157. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 2,198,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34.

