Q1 Earnings Forecast for JBT Marel Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of JBT Marel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JBT Marel’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of JBTM opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. JBT Marel has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBT Marel

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $854.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.70 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $10,490,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $53,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $3,308,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In related news, EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $150,677.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,844.10. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

