Q3 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,938,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

