Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Reddit alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,435.52. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $2,038,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,586,462.53. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,809 shares of company stock worth $61,884,325. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.