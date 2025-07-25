Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Reddit Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,862,674.42. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,809 shares of company stock valued at $61,884,325 over the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

