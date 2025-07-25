Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $1,152,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,808.96. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,145,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, Eric Venker sold 433,722 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $4,801,302.54.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,095,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

