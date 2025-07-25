Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $11.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 305,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $214.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

