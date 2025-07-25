Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $577.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $561.00 to $577.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ROP opened at $560.36 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

